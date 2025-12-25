A BJP booth president was shot dead by gun-toting assailants in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Wednesday evening, police said. BJP booth prez shot dead in Samastipur, SHO suspended; 3 held

The incident occurred at Shadipur Ghat, under the jurisdiction of Khanpur police station, they added.

The victim was identified as Rupak Sahni (30). He was attacked at a short distance away from his computer shop at Shadipur Ghat. Eyewitnesses said the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, fired several rounds at Sahni and fled within moments. He collapsed in a pool of blood, triggering panic among residents.

Hearing the gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and took the critically injured Sahni to a nearby primary health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors said the victim had sustained five to six bullet injuries.

The deceased’s elder brother, Deepak Sahni, a BJP block-level IT cell convener, levelled serious allegations against the local station house officer (SHO), accusing him of shielding the accused. He alleged that the SHO used to help liquor smugglers and that the accused was also involved in the illegal liquor trade.

Following the incident, Khanpur police reached the spot and recovered several empty cartridges. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the attackers.

Taking swift action, Samastipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Pratap Singh suspended Khanpur SHO Ranjit Kumar Choudhary for gross negligence of duty.

“Three assailants, including the key accused responsible for the firing and killing, have been arrested,” the SP told Hindustan Times on Thursday. He said the murder appeared to be linked to a pre-existing personal dispute, as both the deceased and the accused were co-villagers. Further investigation is underway to identify and nab other accused involved in the crime. At present, one of the accused has been enlarged on bail, he added.

Reacting to the incident, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that law and order in the state has completely collapsed. “Just yesterday, the home minister claimed that criminals would be forced to leave the state. On the same day, criminals openly challenged the administration by killing a BJP leader. If the government cannot even protect its own leaders, it is not difficult to imagine the condition of the common people,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Niraj Kumar Singh said the party was deeply saddened by the murder of its colleague in Samastipur and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

