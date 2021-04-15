BJP councillor found dead in his car

Bharatiya Janata Party councillor Manish alias Mintu ( 38) was found dead in his car, with a bullet injury in the skull, near Pawlikhas Railway station in Kankerkhera area on Thursday.

Manish was BJP councillor of ward 40.

SP (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said that primary facie it seemed a case of suicide but a case would be registered on the basis of the complaint given by family members. Bhatnagar admitted that family members suspected murder.

Bhatnagar said that Manish had telephoned his wife on Thursday night at around 1 am and sounded depressed. “We are investigating the case from all possible angles,” he said.

Manish came into limelight three years ago when he slapped an inspector after an altercation in his restaurant. The inspector had visited the place along with a woman and there was an altercation between him and the waiter over delay in serving food. A case was then registered against Manish and he was sent to jail. Later, he was bailed out.