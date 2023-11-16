BJP Mahila Morcha member dies after altercation with neighbours in Gujarat: Police

Madhuben Joshi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha in Gujarat’s Amreli city and a former member of the Dhari taluka panchayat died on Wednesday night after an altercation with neighbours that turned violent.

Joshi, her son, and nephew were attacked, and the BJP member succumbed to her injuries.

“There was some altercation between Joshi’s family and her neighbours which got violent and both sides physically attacked each other. Joshi got hit with a sword on her hand and there was excessive bleeding, a result of which she suffered a shock. The post-mortem report also points in this direction,” Mahesh Kaswala, BJP MLA from Savarkundla (Amreli district) told HT over the phone.

He said that Joshi was a leader of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha unit in Amreli and that the fight between the neighbours was due to personal reasons and not political.

Following the attack, Joshi was taken to Amreli Civil Hospital where she was declared dead. Amreli police is investigating the case and trying to find out the whereabouts of the attackers, said an official.

