BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slams Chhattisgarh government over alleged CGPSC scam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya and president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday hit out at the Congress government over the alleged scam in state’s public service commission.

He said public service commissions in states are known for the transparent selection process. (Tejasvi Surya | Twitter)

Surya alleged that the Congress government has turned the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission into a money collection company.

Surya was in Raipur where a protest was organised to gherao the official residence of the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Surya said the issue will be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the BJP comes to power in the state in the upcoming polls.

The Chhattisgarh assembly elections are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

“The PSC in states is known for its transparent selection process but viewing the selection of candidates in the last 3-4 years in Chhattisgarh, I can say CGPSC is the worst and most corrupt commission in the country. The irregularities and corruption in the CGPSC show the commission raj of the collection master,” Surya alleged.

Calling out Surya for his statements, Congress said the allegations are completely baseless.

“Surya is a lawyer, and he can go to court if he has any evidence. The allegations are totally baseless, and the BJP has no single evidence against the PSC,” said Congress spokesperson RP Singh.

