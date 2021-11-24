Home / Cities / Others / BJP takes out Kisan tractor rally in UP’s Chandauli to connect with farmers
others

BJP takes out Kisan tractor rally in UP’s Chandauli to connect with farmers

In the rally over 500 farmers on board 150 tractors participated. The aim of the rally is to raise awareness among farmers about the various schemes started by the Centre for them.
Kashi region BJP general secretary flagging off Kusan tractor rally in Chandauli on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Kashi region BJP general secretary flagging off Kusan tractor rally in Chandauli on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The BJP took out a kisan tractor rally on Tuesday from Naveen Krishi Mandi in Chandauli to familiarise farmers with the various schemes started by the Centre for them.

Kashi region BJP Kisan Morcha general secretary Jainath Mishra led the rally in which over 500 farmers on board 150 tractors participated. The rally concluded with a meeting.

Addressing the farmers, Mishra said that the state BJP government had effectively implemented all schemes, including those of the agriculture sector and those meant for farmers, to ensure their benefits reach the farmers.

Mishra said that the government ensured power connections of tube wells of farmers are not disconnected owing to outstanding electricity bills. In addition, schemes like irrigation to every field were started so that all the fields got irrigated.

Mishra claimed that no farmer has to get in queue for the fertilizers. He alleged that the opposition parties are spreading lies to create confusion. The BJP kisan wing workers are exposing the opposition parties’ lies by telling the farmers truth and various schemes started by the BJP governments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out