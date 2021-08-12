Home / Cities / Others / BJP takes up cudgels against civic commissioner over “inaction”
BJP takes up cudgels against civic commissioner over “inaction”

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:24 AM IST

PUNE The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, is angry with the manner in which municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has been operating.

The issue at hand is the standing committee clearing a proposal to have the PMC pay the advocate’s charges for a PIL filed against the state government in the High Court. This decision has been criticised by the opposition.

Ganesh Bidkar, BJP’s leader of the house in the PMC said, “Ideally the PMC should provide the advocate, but the commissioner did not act, so we were forced to pass this resolution. There is nothing wrong with it. We will not withdraw the resolution.”

The BJP is taking the state government to court over the development plan for recently 23 merged villages.

As a protest the Shiv Sena on Wednesday handed over a piggy bank to the BJP.

Bidkar said, “The commissioner’s first priority should be to protect the civic body’s interests, but he is working under pressure from the NCP and Shiv Sena and not listening to the ruling party.”

The municipal commissioner declined a comment on the same.

