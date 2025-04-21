Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal’s father slams Mann govt for extending his son’s detention under NSA

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 21, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh on Sunday slammed the AAP-led Punjab government for extending his son’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA), alleging it wanted to keep the Khadoor Sahib MP behind bars as it considers him a “threat” in the political space

Chandigarh : Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh on Sunday slammed the AAP-led Punjab government for extending his son’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA), alleging it wanted to keep the Khadoor Sahib MP behind bars as it considers him a “threat” in the political space.

Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh.
Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh.

Tarsem’s reaction came after the Punjab government extended his detention under the NSA for another year.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has also condemned the extension of Amritpal’s detention, terming it as a “misuse of law” and said if the government can treat an elected representative this way, then what can be expected in the case of ordinary citizens.

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Tarsem strongly condemned the extension of Amritpal’s detention, alleging the state government has “thrown all rules to the wind”.

Detaining Amritpal under the NSA for the third time is a “blot on democracy”, he alleged.

He alleged that the state government was “hand-in glove” with the Centre in issuing the fresh order of Amritpal’s detention under the NSA.

Asked about the Punjab government’s move of extending Amritpal’s detention, Tarsem said they are feeling “threatened” with his son coming into politics.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal’s father slams Mann govt for extending his son’s detention under NSA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On