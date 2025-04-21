Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal’s father slams Mann govt for extending his son’s detention under NSA

Chandigarh : Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh on Sunday slammed the AAP-led Punjab government for extending his son’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA), alleging it wanted to keep the Khadoor Sahib MP behind bars as it considers him a “threat” in the political space. Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh.

Tarsem’s reaction came after the Punjab government extended his detention under the NSA for another year.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has also condemned the extension of Amritpal’s detention, terming it as a “misuse of law” and said if the government can treat an elected representative this way, then what can be expected in the case of ordinary citizens.

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Tarsem strongly condemned the extension of Amritpal’s detention, alleging the state government has “thrown all rules to the wind”.

Detaining Amritpal under the NSA for the third time is a “blot on democracy”, he alleged.

He alleged that the state government was “hand-in glove” with the Centre in issuing the fresh order of Amritpal’s detention under the NSA.

Asked about the Punjab government’s move of extending Amritpal’s detention, Tarsem said they are feeling “threatened” with his son coming into politics.