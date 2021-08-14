B’luru civic body to honour 100 Covid warriors on August 15

Bengaluru The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday said that they would honour 100 Covid-19 warriors who have recovered after fighting the virus on Independence Day.

“All those (health workers, frontline workers and others) who have recovered from Covid, we will call them and honour them and felicitate them on Independence Day,” BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Friday.

Independence Day celebrations that are held in a grand manner in Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground in the city’s central business district.

Gupta said that all precautions had been taken to ensure that Covid safety measures are in place. “All invitees have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. The celebrations will be held in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Centre,” Gupta said.

Kamal Pant, the Bengaluru city police commissioner said that the chief minister would unfurl the flag at 9 am and receive a guard of honour from 10 battalions (470 personnel) from different wings of law enforement agencies in the state. He added that elaborate arrangements have been made including CCTV cameras and over 1500 personnel will be stationed for security for the event.

Bengaluru, one of India’s most populated cities, was among the most Covid-19 impacted regions in the country. However, the second wave has waned in the state and city, allowing more such public events despite the threat of the pandemic still looming large and just as potent as ever before.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led state government has issued orders to mute any mass gatherings for the upcoming festivals but continues to turn a blind eye on political events.

There were over a thousand people with no masks or social distancing at the swearing in ceremony of Bommai’s cabinet in Raj Bhavan, the Karnataka Governor’s official residence, on August 4.

Karnataka has seen a marginal increase in new infections, which experts and others have indicated as a sign of the imminent third wave.

The state government has tightened vigil and checks at both Kerala and Maharashtra borders but has left most of Bengaluru, which houses around a quarter of the state’s over 70 million population.