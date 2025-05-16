BMC opens PPP-model dry waste sorting centre

MUMBAI: To increase the capacity of dry waste recycling, the BMC on Wednesday inaugurated a dry waste sorting and processing center in Mahakali Caves Marg, Andheri. Ludhiana, India – April 05, 2025: A view of scattered garbage dump along with dry leaves at vacant land backside satpaul mittal school dugri in Ludhiana on Saturday, April 05, 2025. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The center is run on a private public partnership model and comes at no cost to the civic body. With a capacity of 10 metric tonnes per day, the centre will sort dry waste into its many varieties and recycle.

In honour of the upcoming World Environment Day on June 5, Vishwas Mote, deputy municipal commissioner of zone 3 and Nitin Shukla, assistant commissioner of K East ward covering Andheri East, inaugurated the centre with representatives from Hindustan Unilever, Zintio and Dalmia Polypro Limited.

“The BMC is expanding the running of its dry waste segregation centres to private parties who want to do the work through CSR,” said Shukla and added, “This centre will sort the dry waste received and start the recycling process so the waste can be reused, and not go in the landfills.”