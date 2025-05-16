Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BMC opens PPP-model dry waste sorting centre

ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2025 06:50 AM IST

With a capacity of 10 metric tonnes per day, the centre will sort dry waste into its many varieties and recycle

MUMBAI: To increase the capacity of dry waste recycling, the BMC on Wednesday inaugurated a dry waste sorting and processing center in Mahakali Caves Marg, Andheri.

Ludhiana, India – April 05, 2025: A view of scattered garbage dump along with dry leaves at vacant land backside satpaul mittal school dugri in Ludhiana on Saturday, April 05, 2025. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
Ludhiana, India – April 05, 2025: A view of scattered garbage dump along with dry leaves at vacant land backside satpaul mittal school dugri in Ludhiana on Saturday, April 05, 2025. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The center is run on a private public partnership model and comes at no cost to the civic body. With a capacity of 10 metric tonnes per day, the centre will sort dry waste into its many varieties and recycle.

In honour of the upcoming World Environment Day on June 5, Vishwas Mote, deputy municipal commissioner of zone 3 and Nitin Shukla, assistant commissioner of K East ward covering Andheri East, inaugurated the centre with representatives from Hindustan Unilever, Zintio and Dalmia Polypro Limited.

“The BMC is expanding the running of its dry waste segregation centres to private parties who want to do the work through CSR,” said Shukla and added, “This centre will sort the dry waste received and start the recycling process so the waste can be reused, and not go in the landfills.”

News / Cities / Other Cities / BMC opens PPP-model dry waste sorting centre
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On