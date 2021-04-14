Body in sack: Delhi man held for bludgeoning sorcerer to death

Nearly two months after a body was found stuffed in a sack at a nullah near Grewal Colony, Jagraon, police claim to have cracked the murder case with the arrest of a Delhi resident.

The accused has been identified as Jawed of Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

“After the sack was discovered by MC staff cleaning the nullah on February 15, the victim was identified as Galib Hussain, 40, of Bihar. He was a sorcerer and used to live near Nalkiyan Wala Chowk in Jagraon on rent,” said Charanjit Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ludhiana Rural

During investigation, the team zeroed in on the accused and traced his location to Delhi. A team was despatched to the national capital, and Jawed was arrested and brought to Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The SSP said during questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. He revealed that he had introduced one of his female relatives to Hussain for remedy to a problem. But, he formed an illicit relationship with her. Enraged by this, he bludgeoned Hussain to death with a stone in his sleep.

To dispose of the body, he stuffed it in a sack and dumped it in the nullah, before leaving for Delhi, the official added.

The accused has been booked for murder and will be produced in court on Wednesday.