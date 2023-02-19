Body of 14-yr old found hanging in school in UP’s Basti

A class 7 student of Ashram Paddhati residential school run by social welfare department was found hanging from his room in Basti on Saturday night.

The 14-year-old student had played with his school mates and then retired in his room on Saturday, police said.

Police said after coming to know about the incident, the victim’s friends informed the school principal, who in turn alerted the district authorities after which police and local administration officials rushed to the school.

Local authorities confirmed the incident and said they were awaiting the postmortem report to confirm cause of death. An official claimed that circumstantial evidence hinted that it could be a case of suicide. However, parents of the victim said they suspected foul play.

The local authorities said after postmortem, the victim’s body was handed over to the parents.

“An inquiry would be initiated if there is a written complaint,” an official said.

Abdur Rahman