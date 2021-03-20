Body of Una man who was wrongly buried in Saudi to be exhumed, repatriated: HP CM

The body of the Una native, who wrongly buried as per Muslim customs in Saudi Arabia, would be exhumed and repatriated to India soon, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the assembly on Saturday.

The man, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, had been working as a truck driver and had died of natural causes at the Baish Hospital of Jizan, Saudi Arabia, on January 24. His body was buried in the country as per Islamic customs due to a translation error.

“As soon as I received information about this, I immediately took up the matter with the Government of India and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” said Jai Ram, adding, “The Consulate has informed through an e-mail that they have taken up the matter with local Saudi authorities and Sharma’s body would be exhumed and repatriated to India. The circumstances leading to the burial of the body, without any intimation even to his sponsor, will be probed.”

As per the Consulate General of India, the Arabic death certificate, issued by Saudi authorities did not mention Sharma’s religion, but in the English translation of the certificate, his religion was stated to be Muslim. The translation had been done by the Saudi office only, the Consulate had informed.

The Himachal CM said, “An apology letter has also been issued by the Saudi translation office. In fact, the apology letter by Saudi translation office was issued on the constant follow up by our officials.”

Thakur said that officials of the Consulate are in Jizan to expedite the repatriation process.