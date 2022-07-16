Body parts of missing farmer found in VTR, officials suspect tiger attack
Body of a farmer, its parts apparently eaten by a wild animal, was recovered in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district of Bihar on Friday, fuelling fears about a man-eater tiger on the prowl, forest officials said.
“The possibility of the farmer being killed by tiger cannot be ruled out. We have recovered some bones and search for other parts of the body is underway. The deceased has been identified as Dharmraj Kaji, a resident of Bairiya Kala village, on the basis of his slipper and clothes by his family members,” Dr Neshmani K, VTR’s wildlife conservator and field director, said on Saturday.
This is the third such incident to occur in Harnatand and its adjoining Chiwtaha range in last few months.
On May 14 this year, a minor boy, identified as Raj Kumar Baitha, was killed in an attack by a tiger in the forests Chiwtaha range of VTR.
Barely a few days later, a 45-year-old woman, Parvati Devi, was allegedly killed by a tiger in Chiwtaha forest range of VTR.
Harnatand’s range officer Ramesh Shrivastava said the latest victim, Dharmraj Kaji, went missing after he went work in his agriculture land on Thursday evening. “Prima facie, it appears that the farmer was killed by the tiger. Further investigations are underway,” said Shrivastava.
As per official records, wild animals have killed at least 23 people in past 10 years in VTR and wounded as many as 279.
-
Ex-RJD MLA surrenders in court in minor’s rape case
Former RJD MLA from Sandesh assembly constituency in Bhojpur district of Bihar, Arun Yadav, who is accused of raping a minor girl in 2019, surrendered before the special POCSO court here on Saturday, a lawyer associated with the case said. On July 18, 2019, a minor girl hailing from Ara escaped from Patna, allegedly from the clutches of people running a sex racket. On July 19, 2019, an FIR was lodged in Ara.
-
Crackdown on ‘PFI’: Bihar cops make fourth arrest, in Lucknow
The Bihar Police, which had arrested three alleged members of the Popular Front of India from Patna earlier this week, has apprehended another man from Lucknow and brought Jangi to the state, Patna police chief said on Saturday. He had also contested 2020 assembly elections from Darbhanga under the banner of Socialist Democratic Party of India, which is allied to PFI, and polled 600 votes.
-
Man killed by sister and her family over property dispute in Thane; 3 arrested
A 39-year-old man was attacked by his sister, brother-in-law and nephew over a property dispute at a residential society in Thane on Thursday night. The accused also attacked the man's wife. The accused have been identified as Deepa Thakur, 37, her husband Rajesh Thakur, 37, and son Nikhil Thakur, 19. The deceased, Nandkumar Thakur resided in Mahavir Heights in Kapurbawdi while Deepa and another sister allegedly fought with him over their share in the flat.
-
JD-U supports NDA vice-president candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday extended JD-U's support to NDA vice-president candidate Jagdeep Dhankar. The BJP named a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate. The Janata Dal-United has already announced that it will extend support to the National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
-
Woman kills mother-in-law, held
A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan's mother-in-law by tying a plastic nylon rope around her neck after a heated argument over cooking on Thursday, police officials said on Saturday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan, on Saturday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sushama Ashok Mule (71).
