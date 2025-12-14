Senior district officials on Saturday conducted a simultaneous and comprehensive inspection of all nine block-and-circle offices across Bokaro district to ensure a timely delivery of public services and assess the on-ground implementation of government welfare schemes, officials said. Bokaro officials conduct surprise inspections across nine blocks

The inspection was conducted under the instructions of deputy commissioner Ajay Nath Jha, covering community health centres (CHCs), public distribution system (PDS) shops, anganwadi centres and schools.

According to officials, deputy development commissioner Shatabdi Mazumdar inspected the Chas block, including Chakulia panchayat. “During the inspection, she reviewed office functioning, verified records and interacted with local officials regarding service delivery. Emphasising accountability, Mazumdar said that the timely delivery of public services is a priority and that delays in addressing public grievances would not be accepted. She stressed that regular field-level inspections help ensure that welfare schemes reach intended beneficiaries effectively and without obstruction,” an official close to the developments said.

Additional collector Mumtaz Ansari inspected the Jaridih block under the Araju panchayat, where he assessed the functioning of the block office and associated public facilities.

“Likewise, DRDA director Menaka reviewed arrangements in the Chandrapura block under Kurumba panchayat and observed that improved coordination among departments is essential for better execution of development schemes. In other blocks, inspections were carried out by district-level officers, including Dinesh Maruti Minz in Petarwar, Pranjal Dhandha in Chandankiyari, Prem Chand Sinha in Bermo, Dwarika Baitha in Kasmar, Safik Alam in Gomia and Mukesh Machhua in Nawadih. Officials examined staff attendance, work culture, maintenance of official registers and the status of pending applications and grievances,” the above-cited official said.

Bokaro DC Jha said, “Such coordinated inspections would continue as part of sustained efforts to improve governance standards and strengthen service delivery at the grassroots level.”