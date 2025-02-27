Bollywood film ‘Chhava’ declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has declared Hindi film ‘Chhava’, based on Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, tax-free in the state, the government said on Thursday. The poster of the film Chhava, which is based on Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

“Chhava is not just a film, but also a tribute to our historical traditions, courage, and self-respect. Every citizen should watch it to understand the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” the CM said.

The film portrays the extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and strategic brilliance of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who fought fiercely against the Mughals and other invaders. It vividly brings to life his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the nation, reinforcing a deep sense of nationalism, the government said.

“With the tax exemption, cinema enthusiasts across the state will benefit from reduced ticket prices, ensuring a wider audience can watch and draw inspiration from this historic masterpiece,” the CM said.

Sai claimed that his government is committed to promoting films that inspire society and preserve cultural consciousness, and stressed that Chhattisgarh will continue supporting historical, cultural, and patriotic films to ensure that future generations remain connected to India’s glorious past.