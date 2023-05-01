Bomb hoax on Purushottam Exp: Train stopped at Chunar Stn, checked thoroughly

The New Delhi-bound Purushottam Express was thoroughly checked and searched by the bomb disposal squad, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) sleuths at Chunar railway station, in Mirzapur district, on Sunday evening. Police searching the train for any suspicious object (HT Photo)

The exercise was necessitated after a railway official received information about a bomb on the train. However, after the painstaking search, no suspicious object was found on the train. Thereafter, the train left for its destination.

According to a senior police officer, as the Purushottam Express reached near Dagamagpur railway station at 5.45pm, a railway official deployed at the station received information about a bomb on the train and the caller told him that the bomb will explode near Jhingura.

Railways PRO Amit Singh said that the deputy station superintendent, Dagmagpur, received information on walkie-talkie that there was a bomb on the train.

The railway official immediately informed top railway authorities and as well as Government Railway Police (GRP) sleuths posted at Chunar and Mirzapur. The train was stopped at Chunar railway station at 6 pm. Immediately, a dog squad from Mirzapur reached the train and began a search. Additional district magistrate Shiv Pratap Shukla and ASP City Shrikant Prajapati also reached the spot.

Two bomb disposal squads from Varanasi searched the entire train and its engine.

Prajapati said that on the information of a bomb on Purushottam Express, the bomb disposal squads checked all compartments of the train thoroughly. No suspicious items were found on the train. At around 10.10 pm, the train left for its destination.