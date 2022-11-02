Both Goa airports to operate simultaneously, Dabolim won’t be shut down: VK Singh

Two weeks after chief minister Pramod Sawant’s admission, Union minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh on Wednesday reiterated that both airports in Goa will continue to remain fully operational for civilian traffic, and that shutting down the existing facility at Dabolim “is an unfounded perception”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CANSO (Civil Air Navigation Services Organization) Asia Pacific Conference, Singh said that the Mopa airport will cater to the additional growth in air traffic that cannot be accommodated at Dabolim due to space and timing constraints.

Rumours were rife that once Mopa becomes operational, Dabolim will be shut down causing inconveniences to passengers. “We are very clear that in June 2010 a decision was taken by the (Union) Cabinet. That decision was that even if both the airports are ready, they will operate simultaneously. That decision is acceptable to us and everyone. Neither will be shut down – the existing one at Dabolim will be run by the Airport Authority of India and the second new will be run by GMR (the infrastructure company that won the bid to build, operate and transfer the new airport),” he said.

“The new airport will help bring additional connectivity. We will provide more connectivity. If today Dabolim is connected to 20 cities, the next 20 cities that currently cannot be accommodated at Dabolim will go to Mopa. Whatever additional traffic growth comes in will take place because of space constraints, timing constraints, on to Mopa. There is no doubt in the mind of the central government in this regard,” Singh said.

Asked if the Indian Navy, which owns and operates the airfield that currently doubles up as Goa’s international airport, will increase its slots for drills and sorties, the minister said no such decision has been taken as yet.

“There are separate discussions about the defence requirements...but there will be no planned reduction at Dabolim. Traffic will be managed in such a way that there is no loss to either airport,” he added.

The Union minister also said that India’s air traffic was up to 95% of pre-Covid levels and is now poised to leave the ‘blip’ of the pandemic behind.

“We have suffered during the Covid-19 period...the aviation sector’s revenue plummeted. We are lucky that India has reached almost 95% of the pre-Covid level passenger traffic and we are trying to catch up with the international traffic coming into India,” Singh said.

