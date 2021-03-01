Boys playing cricket find body at abandoned factory in Ludhiana

Panic gripped Jugiana in Sahnewal after children playing cricket discovered a man’s mutilated body at an abandoned factory on Sunday afternoon.

Stating that the body was decomposing, the police said the victim, who appeared to be around 35, seemed to have been murdered two days ago. His face was crushed with stones and a piece of cloth was wrapped around his neck.

“Prima facie, it appears that the assailants strangled him to death and later crushed his face to conceal his identity. No identification proof or mobile phone was found near the body,” said sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer, Sahnewal police station.

“The body was discovered by children playing in a ground near the factory after they entered the premises to find their ball. They informed the locals, who further sounded the police,” the police official added.

He said the victim seemed to be a migrant worker. They had made announcements in the surrounding areas to identify him.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital, where it will be kept for 72 hours for identification, before the autopsy is conducted. A case of murder has been registered against the unidentified accused.

This is the second such case this month where an unidentified body was found in Sahnewal.

On February 7, a woman was found murdered at a vacant plot near Dhandhari Bridge, also in Sahnewal, with a muffler wrapped around her neck. The case remains unsolved.