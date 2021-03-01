Boys playing cricket find body at abandoned factory in Ludhiana
Panic gripped Jugiana in Sahnewal after children playing cricket discovered a man’s mutilated body at an abandoned factory on Sunday afternoon.
Stating that the body was decomposing, the police said the victim, who appeared to be around 35, seemed to have been murdered two days ago. His face was crushed with stones and a piece of cloth was wrapped around his neck.
“Prima facie, it appears that the assailants strangled him to death and later crushed his face to conceal his identity. No identification proof or mobile phone was found near the body,” said sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer, Sahnewal police station.
“The body was discovered by children playing in a ground near the factory after they entered the premises to find their ball. They informed the locals, who further sounded the police,” the police official added.
He said the victim seemed to be a migrant worker. They had made announcements in the surrounding areas to identify him.
The body has been sent to the civil hospital, where it will be kept for 72 hours for identification, before the autopsy is conducted. A case of murder has been registered against the unidentified accused.
This is the second such case this month where an unidentified body was found in Sahnewal.
On February 7, a woman was found murdered at a vacant plot near Dhandhari Bridge, also in Sahnewal, with a muffler wrapped around her neck. The case remains unsolved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fazilka villagers oppose setting up of distillery, continue to block NH-7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phase-3 of Covid-19 vax: Mumbai civic body selects 8 centres for Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra cabinet nod for revised cost of ₹400cr for Thackeray memorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mumbai civic body asks Bhandup, Powai societies to ban gatherings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
70-year-old woman’s throat slit at her Kalyan apartment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boys playing cricket find body at abandoned factory in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre must ensure one standard measure for all packed, non-packed goods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50.86% vote in bypolls to 5 municipal wards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar snatching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
February this year second warmest since 1901: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹5,000-crore plan to deal with traffic around redeveloped govt colonies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic prompts the elderly to make a digital switch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi traffic police to install cameras in 31 locations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cross-border smuggling ring busted, Ludhiana factory owner held with 2.17kg heroin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday; active case count almost double of Mumbai’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox