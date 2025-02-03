Braj comes alive as 40-day Holi festivities begin

While the rest of the nation awaits Holi, the festival of colours festival of Holi has already begun in Braj, where Basant Panchami marks beginning of a grand 40-day festival in Mathura and its surrounding areas. The highlight of this festivity is the famous ‘Lathamaar Holi’ in Barsana and Nandgaon, the village of Radha and Krishna in Braj. Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, headed by chief minister, ensures the smooth conduct of these special celebrations throughout the 40-day Holi festivities in Braj. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A special event was organised at Sri Krishna Janmsthan, believed to be the birth place of Lord Krishna, on Sunday. On the occasion, Thakur Keshav Dev Maharaj (Lord Krishna) adorned in ‘basanti’ (yellow) attire to celebrate Basant Panchami, informed office bearers for Sri Krishna Janmsthan Sewa Sansthan at Mathura through press statement issued on Sunday.

It was part of the Basant Panchami Mahotsav and the total enclosure of ‘Garbh Grah’ and ‘Jagmohan’ of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji temple at Sri Krisnha Janmsthan was tastefully decorated in yellow on Sunday. Specially prepared ‘Basanti gulal’ (yellow flavoured powder) was sprayed on Thakur Ji and festival of Holi had a beginning with the proceedings.

A baton, known as ‘daanda’, is installed in temple premises across Braj to signify the commencement of Holi festival on day of Basant Panchami. While some temples marked the occasion on Sunday, others will celebrate it on Monday.

“It begins on Basant Panchami and continues until the days following Holi, extending the festivities to 40 days. These are days of colour and enthusiasm, with temples across Braj transforming into vibrant centres of celebration,” informs Padma Shri awardee and veteran of Braj literature, Mohan Swaroop Bhatia.

“While the festivities continue for 40 days, there are also exclusive events, including the famous ‘Lathmar Holi’ in Barsana and Nandgaon, ‘Huranga’ at Dauji Temple, and the daring walk by a ‘panda’ (priest) on burning ash in Phalen, Mathura,” Bhatia added.

“Known as birth place of Radha Rani, the small town of Barsana comes to alive during Lathamaar Holi. Dressed in traditional colourful attire, women weilding lathis (sticks) playfully strike men, who come prepared with headgear for protection. These men, hailing from Nandgaon, the village of Krishna, engage in this joyous ‘battle’ amid the singing of Holi songs,” informs Bhatia.

“Such was the charm of Lathmar Holi in Barsana that British Collector FS Growse could not resist traveling 40 kilometres on horseback to witness the vibrant festival. Barsana, known as the village of Radha Rani, is home to the famous temple perched on a hillock, known as Ladliji Temple or Radha Rani Temple,” informs Bhatia.

Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, headed by chief minister, ensures the smooth conduct of these special celebrations throughout the 40-day Holi festivities in Braj. Vibrant events are organised to mark the occasion, including the traditional ‘raas’ (dance drama based on the life of Krishna) and the much-renowned ‘Phoolon ki Holi’ (Holi played with rose petals).