Braj Raj Utsav: Mathura gears up for Modi’s visit; CM to welcome PM

AGRA In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the ongoing ‘Braj Raj Utsav’ at the railway ground in Mathura on November 23, the additional director general (security) conducted a comprehensive review of the security measures on Wednesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is poised to extend a warm welcome to the PM in the sacred land of Lord Krishna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT Photo)

The strategic briefing, held at Mathura’s Police Lines, witnessed the presence of key figures -- including ADG (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha, DM Shailendra Singh, and SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey. Given the high-profile nature of the visit, officials issued essential directives to ensure the seamless execution of security protocols.

Scheduled to participate in the later half of the day on November 23, PM Modi is expected to partake in the ‘Braj Raj Utsav,’ where Hema Malini, renowned actor and MP from Mathura, will deliver a presentation on the birth anniversary of Meera Bai at the venue situated on the railway ground in Mathura.

While the minute-to-minute program of the PM is eagerly awaited, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already conducted a thorough inspection of the venue, reviewing preparations for the significant event. Notably, the visit follows CM Yogi’s recent tour of prominent temples in Mathura-Vrindavan.

The ‘Braj Raj Utsav,’ organised by the U.P. Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and the tourism department, spans from November 14 to 27, encompassing the celebration of Saint Meera Bai’s 525th birth anniversary. The upcoming program featuring Hema Malini and PM Modi promises to be a highlight of this cultural extravaganza.

Of paramount importance is the visit’s timing, occurring just three days after the Allahabad High Court’s directive for the advancement of the Banke Behari Temple Corridor. All eyes are on the Prime Minister, as the declaration of the initial budget for the corridor, including land acquisition, is yet to be made by the state government.

Furthermore, Mathura’s historical significance, anchored in the Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi and the pending cases related to Janmbhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque at the high court, adds layers of intrigue to PM Modi’s visit. With the nation gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the PM’s visit is closely watched for potential implications on various fronts.

