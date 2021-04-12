Breastfeeding room at Panipat mini-secretariat a big help for nursing mothers

Set up on the International Women’s Day, the breastfeeding room at the mini-secretariat in Panipat is proving to be a big help for nursing mothers.

The room has been set up near the Saral Suvidha Kendra to make it accessible for women who come to avail the various citizen-centric services provided here.

The idea of setting up a breastfeeding room was mooted by the staff of the district women and child welfare department. They took up the matter with deputy commissioner (DC) Dharmendra Singh, who readily gave his assent.

Ritu Rani, district programme assistant of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, said, “Earlier, women who wanted privacy while feeding their infants had to do so in the washrooms. This is neither convenient nor hygienic. The breastfeeding room will provide new mothers a clean, safe and private space to feed their babies.”

DC Dharmendra Singh said breastfeeding rooms are aimed at making public spaces more accessible to women, especially those who have young children. “Gender parity cannot be achieved unless we make public spaces, including workplaces, safe and convenient for women.”

Seema Rani, a migrant labourer who had come to the Saral Kendra with her six-month-old daughter, said, “This is a good initiative by the administration. We cannot leave our children at home. We should be provided a private space for breastfeeding the infants.”

While women visiting the mini-secretariat said that similar rooms should be set up at other public spaces, such as railway stations, bus stands and women police stations as well, the Panipat DC said the administration is also exploring the possibility of starting a creche service for employees of the secretariat.