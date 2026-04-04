Brother, sister killed in Kasganj as storm fells tree on motorcycle

A brother and sister were killed in Kasganj when a tree fell on their motorcycle due to high-speed winds during a storm late on Friday night. The incident took place near the Navada area, within the limits of the Kotwali police station of Ganjdundwada in Kasganj district, confirmed Sushil Kumar, the additional superintendent of police at Kasganj district. Waterlogged open area with sacks of wheat lying in the open in Kosi Kalan. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Sanju, 22 and his sister, Aarti, 18. The two, along with Shiv Sagar, 24, and Sandhya, 12, were traveling on the same motorcycle. All four on the motorcycle were residents of village Gajora. They were at their farm in nearby village Bahota and were returning after gathering the harvested wheat crop that was lying cut in the open. They were heading for village Gajora, but as they reached the Navada area, the storm intensified, and a jackfruit tree fell on their motorcycle.

Both Sanju and Aarti died on the spot, while Shiv Sagar and Sandhya were injured. Family members rushed to the spot and had the injured admitted. Police were informed, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Sources in the village revealed that the deceased Aarti was scheduled to be married on April 18, and the marriage of her brother Sanju was also fixed for a later date.

The weather across the districts of the Braj region witnessed a sharp change on Friday night, bringing extensive rain, a storm and hailstones in some parts, including the Kosi Kalan area of Mathura and some parts of Agra. The sudden weather change caused extensive damages across these districts.

The district magistrate of Mathura, Chandra Prakash Singh, stated that widespread rain has caused damage to crops. He urged that help be extended to farmers to lodge complaints about their loss within 72 hours via the app for the Prime Minister Fasal Bima scheme or the Toll-Free number 14447. He informed that more than 10,000 applications have been received.