BSF jawan killed in blast allegedly triggered by Maoists in Bastar’s Kanker

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was killed in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Bastar’s Kanker district on Thursday, police said. (Representative Photo)

According to a statement from the Bastar police, the incident took place near Sadaktola village under Partapur police station limits.

“A joint team of the BSF and district police force was patrolling when the blast took place. Head constable Akhilesh Rai (45) sustained injuries in an explosion triggered by Maoists. He was administered preliminary treatment and referred to Pakhanjur for further medical care, but he succumbed to his injuries,” a senior police officer said.

Rai was a native of Uttar Pradesh, said police.

This is the second such death in two days. On Wednesday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed and another injured after Maoists attacked a team of security personnel and triggered a blast in Narayanpur district.