Home / Cities / Others / BSF seizes 298 pulse oximeters smuggled in through Indo-Bangla border
others

BSF seizes 298 pulse oximeters smuggled in through Indo-Bangla border

An official said an alleged smuggler has been arrested and that it was the first such seizure of pulse oximeters, which are in much demand as the second Covid-19 wave has triggered a shortage of medical equipment in India. Oximeters are used to measure oxygen levels
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 298 oximeters while they were being smuggled from Bangladesh to West Bengal’s Nadia district.

An official said an alleged smuggler has been arrested and that it was the first such seizure of pulse oximeters, which are in much demand as the second Covid-19 wave has triggered a shortage of medical equipment in India. Oximeters are used to measure oxygen levels.

Also Read | MHA sends team to Bengal, seeks report from governor on violence

“The oximeters were hidden in a plastic bag along with onions. The accused, a 19-year-old college student, got 300 for the delivery. The youth along with the seized items was handed over to the local police,” said the official.

The India-Bangladesh border is porous and covers a significant portion of the riverine territory.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 298 oximeters while they were being smuggled from Bangladesh to West Bengal’s Nadia district.

An official said an alleged smuggler has been arrested and that it was the first such seizure of pulse oximeters, which are in much demand as the second Covid-19 wave has triggered a shortage of medical equipment in India. Oximeters are used to measure oxygen levels.

Also Read | MHA sends team to Bengal, seeks report from governor on violence

“The oximeters were hidden in a plastic bag along with onions. The accused, a 19-year-old college student, got 300 for the delivery. The youth along with the seized items was handed over to the local police,” said the official.

The India-Bangladesh border is porous and covers a significant portion of the riverine territory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Ajit Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP