MHA sends team to Bengal, seeks report from governor on violence

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday sent a four-member fact-finding team to West Bengal as post-poll violence continued to roil the state and a Union minister alleged his convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

In Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that 16 people from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TMC and Sanyukta Morcha died in clashes, which began soon after her party won a thumping victory in assembly elections on Sunday.

“We will pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to their family members,” she said at the state secretariat in Kolkata, accusing BJP leaders of provocation. “Most of the violence took place till May 3 when the model code of conduct was still in force. People from all parties will be compensated. There will be no discrimination,” she added.

MHA also sought a detailed report from governor Jagdeep Dhankar on the current law and order situation in Bengal, people familiar with developments said. On Monday, MHA had sought a detailed report from West Bengal government and asked it to take necessary steps to ensure such incidents stopped “without any loss of time”. The ministry also issued a reminder to the government in this regard on Wednesday.

The four-member team left for Bengal early Thursday. It will prepare a detailed report on the violence, possible suspects behind it and reasons for TMC government not being able to stop it, which will be submitted to the MHA for action, the people cited above said.

BJP alleges that TMC workers torched their homes, ransacked party offices and killed several members. “TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip,” tweeted Union minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan.

In visuals, a group of men could be seen wielding bamboo sticks and smashing the car’s glasses. A police officer from Midnapore town said on condition of anonymity that eight people were arrested.

“I do not know the details of the incident. If it really happened then we condemn it,” TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy said. “Law and order is a state subject. The MHA team violated the Constitution by coming here,” he added.

Dhankhar condemned the violence. “Another sleepless night with reports of rampant post-poll violence continually pouring. Ashamed of such anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial. In the morning another shocker from print media! All is well? How can this be? And today central minister attacked,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Dhankhar also alleged the state government was not sending reports sought by him. “Governance @MamataOfficial away from constitutional prescriptions. Post-poll violence and vandalism continue unabated,” the governor said in another tweet.

TMC denied the charges, saying BJP was putting out fake news and pointing out that several of its workers, including former MLA Udayan Guha, were attacked in north Bengal.

TMC’s Cooch Behar district president Partha Pratim Roy alleged that BJP-backed goons attacked Guha but the opposition party’s district president Malati Rava Roy said, “Guha lost the polls because of infighting in the TMC. Members of the rival faction attacked him and his security personnel.”

Banerjee blamed BJP for the violence. Cooch Behar is witnessing more violence than other places as the BJP bagged many seats there. BJP leaders and union ministers are visiting villages to instigate people. BJP is indulging in violence. I request BJP leaders to accept the people’s mandate and restrain themselves,” she said.

She said even central ministers will need to carry Covid-negative test report to enter West Bengal.The state made it mandatory for anyone entering the state on flights, long-distance trains and interstate buses to carry RT-PCR negative test report from May 7.

“Anyone coming from outside the state, including ministers, will have to carry test reports. We would check the reports even of those coming on special flights. Law cannot be discriminatory. If the passenger doesn’t carry a report, we would test him and if found positive the person would be sent to quarantine facility in a hotel at his own cost,” Banerjee said.

The National Human Rights Commission is also expected to send a team in the next few days. “Congratulations to the TMC for their victory. But if one starts losing sanity while celebrating the victory then it becomes harmful for democracy,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in the state.

The MHA team met the chief secretary and home secretary at Nabanna, the state secretariat, triggering strong reaction from the chief minister. A Bengal BJP team led by state president Dilip Ghosh also met the home ministry team later in the day. “We urged the team to visit the troubled areas,” said Ghosh.

“This is unheard of. I took oath on Wednesday morning. The union home ministry sent a letter in the evening and this morning, a team arrived from Delhi. They did not even give 24 hours to a new government. I wish wisdom dawns,” Banerjee told reporters.