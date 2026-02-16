Budaun-Bijnor Highway - 20 mins, 12 km, 1 MUV: Three dead, two critical

At least three people were killed and two others critically injured after an unidentified speeding MUV allegedly ploughed into multiple victims across a 12-km stretch in Badaun district on Sunday evening. A screen grab showing police investigating the incidents at a medical facility. (Sourced)

The shocking sequence of hit-and-run crashes unfolded in about 20 minutes.

According to eyewitness accounts, the white Mahindra Bolero was travelling at an estimated speed of over 100 kmph when the deadly chain of incidents began around 5 pm near Bahedi Mod and continued up to Roshan Nagar Mod on the Budaun-Bijnor Highway.

The first collision occurred when the SUV rammed a motorcycle from behind, killing 25-year-old Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Kartauli village in Bareilly, on the spot. His brother-in-law Madanlal, 50, a native of Bilsi, sustained serious injuries.

Madanlal recounted the incident, saying they were riding towards Ismailpur to visit relatives when the speeding vehicle struck them. The force of the impact threw them onto the road. He suffered fractures and head injuries, while Mukesh died instantly. The driver, he said, did not stop and fled immediately.

While escaping from the first crash site, the SUV allegedly ran over 20-year-old Vishal Singh of Laua village, who later succumbed to his injuries. Locals alerted police immediately, prompting an area-wide alert.

The driver reportedly changed routes and continued speeding. Roughly 20 minutes after the first incident, the vehicle struck another motorcycle near Roshan Nagar turn, about 12 km away.

In that collision, 55-year-old Badlu, a resident of Baramay Khera, was killed on the spot, while his companion Shan Mohammad was critically injured. Passers-by rushed the injured to hospital and informed authorities.

Deputy superintendent of police Devendra Kumar confirmed that three people had died in three separate road accidents in the district within a short span. Police are now examining whether the same vehicle was responsible for all the crashes.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the vehicle and driver. Investigation is underway and efforts are on to arrest the accused,” he said.