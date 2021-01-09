Burglar who loved luxury cars and gave to charity arrested in Delhi
A 30-year-old man, who bought expensive cars using money he looted and earned the moniker of Robinhood in his Bihar village for donating to charity, has been arrested from west Delhi, Delhi Police said on Saturday.
The arrest of Mohd Irfan alias Robinhood Ujaale led to the recovery of two cars -- a Jaguar XJ L and a Nissan Teana -- and also led to the arrest of his three associates from Punjab for burglaries committed there, said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch).
Irfan and his gang allegedly targeted houses in Delhi, Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Police said, the Jaguar, which was sold by a prominent lawyer to a dealer of used cars, was purchased by Irfan for ₹18 lakh and the Nissan was bought by him for ₹10 lakh.
Irfan allegedly also purchased a used Mahindra Scorpio recently using money he looted from houses.
The latest crime he was arrested for was a burglary at a house in Jalandhar, Punjab, in August when he and his gang members allegedly stole ₹26 lakh cash and gold and diamond jewellery.
Back home in Sitamarhi in Bihar, Irfan was popular for his charities. According to the DCP, he earned a lot of local goodwill by organising health and food camps for the poor.
“He was popular back home. Encouraged by local youth, he was all set to contest the Zila Parishad elections in Sitamarhi in March this year,” the DCP said.
This is not the first time Irfan has been arrested by the Delhi Police. After his arrest in 2017, investigators had said that his charity included donating ₹5 lakh to a poor family for their daughter’s wedding.
“He had gang members spread across states. They would visit houses on the pretext of collecting donations and repeatedly knock on doors to gauge whether the house was occupied or not. If residents were not around, Irfan and his men would strike and steal valuables,” the DCP said.
