Malappuram , The Syndicate of the University of Calicut has decided to allot 35 acres of land for the construction of a FIFA-standard international stadium proposed by the state government at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore, officials said on Sunday. Calicut University syndicate clears land for ₹500-crore international stadium

In a statement, the University Syndicate said the land would be provided under specific conditions, with ownership remaining with the university.

The decision was taken at a recent Syndicate meeting, and the government will be informed accordingly, officials said.

According to the university, the proposed stadium land is at Thenhipalam on the Malappuram–Kozhikode district border, adjacent to the national highway.

The site is located about 9 km from Calicut International Airport and is close to two major railway stations, making it easily accessible, it said.

"The stadium is planned with a seating capacity of 50,000 and will be part of a larger sports complex that includes a swimming pool, fitness centre and accommodation facilities. The detailed design and project plan were prepared about three months ago by the Sports Kerala Foundation," the statement said.

It said the design and related work were carried out through government systems rather than private agencies.

"An initial amount of ₹125 crore has already been sanctioned for the first phase of construction, and the remaining funds are expected to be allocated in subsequent stages. The absence of a FIFA-standard stadium has meant that Kerala has been missing out on recognised international matches, despite Malabar's strong football culture," the statement said.

Officials said the stadium is expected to contribute to sports development at the university and promote football in the state.

There are also plans to host academies and events in association with major international leagues such as the English Premier League and La Liga.

The project is also expected to support the growth of the state's sports economy and to create a self-sustaining model through diversification of sports infrastructure, officials added.

