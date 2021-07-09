Home / Cities / Others / Cannabis worth 50 lakh seized, 1 held
Cannabis worth 50 lakh seized, 1 held

The Rohtas police on Friday arrested a man and seized nearly 400 kgs of cannabis worth 50 lakh from him, officials said
By Prasun K Mishra, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:32 PM IST

The Rohtas police on Friday arrested a man and seized nearly 400 kgs of cannabis worth 50 lakh from him, officials said.

Superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said the arrested man has been booked and was being questioned.

On a tip-off about smugglers bringing a huge consignment of cannabis from Chhattisgarh through hilly roads via Kaimur and Rohtas districts, a police team intercepted a truck on Parsathuan canal road in the district and seized the contraband concealed in paddy-husk bags.

