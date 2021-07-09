Cannabis worth ₹50 lakh seized, 1 held
The Rohtas police on Friday arrested a man and seized nearly 400 kgs of cannabis worth ₹50 lakh from him, officials said.
Superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said the arrested man has been booked and was being questioned.
On a tip-off about smugglers bringing a huge consignment of cannabis from Chhattisgarh through hilly roads via Kaimur and Rohtas districts, a police team intercepted a truck on Parsathuan canal road in the district and seized the contraband concealed in paddy-husk bags.
