Case against Kangana Ranaut dismissed by Agra court

The Special Court (MP/MLA) in Agra, dismissed a case filed by an Agra lawyer against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday. The case was filed on September 11, 2024 over comments allegedly made by the MP about the farmers agitation at the Delhi border. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (HT File Photo)

Additional chief judicial magistrate presiding officer at Special Court (MP/MLA) in Agra, dismissed the case filed under section 226 of Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 by Rama Shankar Sharma, a lawyer practising in Agra.

The Special Court (MP/MLA) in its order on Tuesday, stated that the law provides that before taking cognizance of crime under section 353 (2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for inciting public unrest, prior sanction from the central government, state government or district magistrate is required but in the complaint case filed against Ranaut, the complainant had not mentioned any such sanction nor produced evidence about it.

The court observed that the complaint was barred by Section 217 of Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and thus the complainant has failed to establish any crime committed by Ranaut, and as such the complaint case filed under section 226 BNSS is liable to be dismissed.

The counsel for Ranaut had earlier appeared in the case and submitted a Vakalatnama in the Special Court (MP/MLA) at Agra on February 27, 2025 after the court had issued notices to Ranaut.

Notices were previously issued to Ranaut under the new provisions of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Section 223(1) of BNSS mandates that an accused must be allowed to be heard before the court takes cognizance of a complaint.