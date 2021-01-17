Case filed against filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping, abusing man
PUNE A complaint has been registered against filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar (62) for allegedly slapping and abusing a man on the Pune-Solapur highway, said police on Sunday.
The incident took place on Friday night and a non-cognizable offence has been registered at Yavat police station.
The complainant identified as Kailas Satpute, in his complaint said that his vehicle hit Manjrekar’s car from behind after Manjrekar applied sudden brakes. After that, Manjrekar stepped out of his car and after an argument between the two he allegedly slapped and abused Satpute.
Inspector Bhausaheb Patil of Yavat police station said, “The incident took place on Pune-Solapur highway on Friday night near Yavat when Manjrekar’s car was hit by another car. It led to a verbal altercation between them. The person who lodged the complaint has claimed that he was slapped and abused by Manjrekar and based on that we have registered a non-cognizable offence in this regard.”
Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh said, “It is a non-cognizable case. We will not investigate further, but if the complainant wishes to go the court for further relief, he can do so.”
Despite repeated attempts, Manjrekar could not be contacted for his comments.
The police issued a warning to the filmmaker and he was allowed to go.
Manjrekar has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult).
