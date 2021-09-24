Cash van guard killed in Madhubani, 40 lakh looted

PATNA

Armed robbers on Friday shot dead guard of a van carrying cash to a bank in Madhubani and looted ₹40 lakh before fleeing the spot while firing in air, the police said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police said that six masked men riding motorcycles intercepted the LIC cash ban bringing money to Madhubani branch of Axis bank just when it was about to unload the cash. One of them, wearing a red shirt, entered the van and shot the guard. The injured guard, identified as Shiv Kumar Rai, was rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police are scanning footages from CCTVs in the area.

Eyewitnesses said the miscreants fired more than 10 rounds in the air to scare away people while fleeing.

Madhubani superintendent of police (SP) Dr Satya Prakash, who visited the spot, said, “Three suspects have been detained and police are carrying out several locations. Some CCTV footages captured images of criminals and police are trying to ascertain their identities.”

Police investigation has also found that the private company handling cash had not taken adequate security measures.