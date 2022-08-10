Cash vehicle loot in UP’s Hapur: Police gather CCTV footage, criminals still at large
Assailants who shot at the driver of a cash collection vehicle before looting over ₹40 lakhs are still at large even after 24 hours of the daring crime that was committed in Hapur on Tuesday evening.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hapur, Sarvesh Mishra said that efforts were underway to identify and arrest the criminals. “We are collecting CCTV footage and other evidence to reach out to criminals”, said Mishra.
Some unidentified criminals intercepted the car of a cash collection agency on NH 9 on Tuesday evening and looted cash of over ₹40 lakh after they shot at the driver.
The staff of the collection agency had collected the cash from few dealers in Hapur and was carrying it to Delhi to deposit it in the bank. Injured driver has been admitted to the hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.
Mishra said that it was a routine practice in the district that some dealers hand over their collected cash to the staff of bank authorized collection agency that deposit the cash in the banks, but it was surprising that the agency car had no security guards.
Mishra said that criminals had information about movement of the staff and their vehicle.
-
1.6 lakh eligible students out of 2.5 lakh register for JEE-Adv exam
Registrations for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) ended on Thursday and of the 2.5 lakh eligible candidates, only 1.6 lakh students have completed the process. 50 foreign nationals have also registered for the exam. JEE-Adv is the one window exam for admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In 2020, and 2021 only 1.60 lakh students finished the registration process, and less than 1.5 lakh students eventually appeared for the test.
-
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
