Cash vehicle loot in UP’s Hapur: Police gather CCTV footage, criminals still at large

Assailants who shot at the driver of a cash collection vehicle before looting over ₹40 lakhs are still at large even after 24 hours of the daring crime that was committed in Hapur on Tuesday evening.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hapur, Sarvesh Mishra said that efforts were underway to identify and arrest the criminals. “We are collecting CCTV footage and other evidence to reach out to criminals”, said Mishra.

Some unidentified criminals intercepted the car of a cash collection agency on NH 9 on Tuesday evening and looted cash of over ₹40 lakh after they shot at the driver.

The staff of the collection agency had collected the cash from few dealers in Hapur and was carrying it to Delhi to deposit it in the bank. Injured driver has been admitted to the hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Mishra said that it was a routine practice in the district that some dealers hand over their collected cash to the staff of bank authorized collection agency that deposit the cash in the banks, but it was surprising that the agency car had no security guards.

Mishra said that criminals had information about movement of the staff and their vehicle.