CBI looks for woman cop after arresting alleged fiancee for ‘kidnap-murder’ of Bhojpur teacher

With the arrest of a young man named Rupesh Kumar Chaubey, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is close to solving the mystery of the kidnapping of teacher Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Kolharampur village in Barhara block of Bhojpur, who was kidnapped on July 13, 2023. The arrest has been confirmed by CBI’s joint director for Bihar-Jharkhand, Rajiv Ranjan. (Hindustan Times)

The arrest has been confirmed by CBI’s joint director for Bihar-Jharkhand, Rajiv Ranjan.

Chaubey was arrested on January 19 and was remanded into the CBI custody. His alleged fiancee is a serving police officer in whose collusion, he is suspected of orchestrating kidnapping and possible murder.

According to officials aware of Chaubey’s arrest and other details in the case, he originally hails from Buxar district and used to do a part-time job while studying in Patna. An officer said that the CBI, besides pursuing other clues in the case, is now hunting for his alleged fiancee.

The CBI also suspects that Rai was probably murdered because of a love triangle.

Kamlesh Rai, 30, a resident of Kolharampur village in Barhara block, son of Rajesh Kumar, was preparing for competitive exams in Ara city and also taught at a coaching institute. He had gone to Mahuli Ghat under the Sinha police station area on July 13, 2023, to attend the funeral of a relative. He has been missing ever since.

Despite extensive search, he couldn’t be traced. His mobile phone was switched off, and his motorcycle is also still missing.

A kidnapping case was registered at the Barhara police station on July 14, 2023. However, seeing no progress in the case, his father filed a petition in the Patna high court.

The CBI started the investigation in February 2024 on the orders of the HC.

The HC took cognisance of the matter and ordered a CBI investigation. Following this order, the CBI registered a an FIR on February 28, 2024, and began its investigation.