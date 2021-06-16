CBSE likely to declare Class 10 results in July third week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 results in the third week of July, after compiling marks submitted by the schools on a formula devised after the examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CBSE officials said they will declare the exact date for the results after Thursday, when the board submits its Class 12 results formula to the Supreme Court.

The class 12 exams were cancelled on June 1, more than a month after class 10 exams were cancelled on April 14., and CBSE said it will come up with “well-defined objective criteria” in a timebound manner to assess students for the important school-leaving year.

For Class 10 — which follows a complicated assessment system based on internal test scores and a detailed moderation policy — the board asked its schools to submit compiled marks by June 30.

“Generally, we take around 15 days to compile the results because there are numerous checks and balances in the process. Along with this, there are some administrative issues. If we are busy with the Class 12 results, there may be a delay of a day or two as well. We will only be clearer [about the dates of results] after tomorrow [Thursday],” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination.

The board announced the assessment pattern for Class 10 students on May 1.

Under the system, individual scores will be calculated on the basis of a student’s performance in a unit/periodic test, the half-yearly or mid-term exam, and the pre-board examination. These together will account for 80 marks while the remaining 20 will be based on internal assessments that were likely completed by most schools as part of the usual board exam evaluation in the run-up to March.

In order to check for inflation of marks, the board asked schools to pick the year with the highest average pass percentage in board exams in the past three years as a reference year and mark students only in the range of two points of the subject-wise average scores of that particular year.

CBSE initially asked its schools to submit the compiled marks by June 5, but the board extended this deadline to June 30 due to the surge in infections and consequent lockdowns in several states.

The Delhi government in May wrote to the education board, requesting a review of the timeline, since several of its teachers were involved in Covid-19 duties, including a door-to-door survey in hot spots, and monitoring duties at the vaccination and food distribution centres. Around 1,030 government schools in the city are affiliated with CBSE.

Sukhbir Singh Yadav, principal of Government Co-Ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 21, Rohini and president of the Vice and Principals’ Association of Delhi (VPAD) said, “The extension allowed by CBSE came as a breather, and most schools are done with the work. Many have even submitted the marks. Since the number of Covid-19 cases also reduced in the city in the past few weeks, we were able to finish the work as teachers were not wary of coming to school for compiling the results.”

Several private schools in the Capital said they either uploaded the marks on the CBSE portal or were likely to do so by the end of the week. Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini and a member of the Action Committee for Unaided Recognized Private Schools (ACURPS), which has around 450 schools under its ambit, said around 40-45% of schools have already submitted the marks.

“We have also nearly finished compiling the Class 10 results and will be able to submit them in a few days. We were waiting for the additional FAQs uploaded by the board to review the marks before submitting it to the board,” she said.