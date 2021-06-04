CBSE survey to study impact of Covid on its schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated a survey to understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on teaching, learning and assessment processes, and the socio-economic conditions of its affiliated schools across the country. The survey aims to provide possible solutions to the challenges faced by the schools during the current Covid-hit academic year, and in the future.

The virtual survey, which started on June 2 and will conclude on June 20, focuses on the teaching and learning practices adopted by the schools during the lockdown. In a letter to all its affiliated schools on Wednesday, CBSE’s director of academics, Joseph Emmanuel wrote, “The insights obtained would help the board to propose and create support systems for schools in the current academic session and future policy formulations.”

Among the details sought in the survey are the total strength of students from classes 9 to 12 in the academic sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22, the percentage of students with access to the internet, the percentage of students not in touch with schools since last March, modes of virtual learning used during the lockdown, and the attendance of students during online classes.

The board has also asked schools to submit information on how their students and teachers assessed remote learning when the schools were physically shut. For instance, if students had to purchase devices or were given school-owned devices, or if multiple students used the same devices.

CBSE has also asked schools to tell them about the most popular tools for supplementary learning. These include worksheets, audio lessons, video lessons, assignments given as games and narratives, and offline study material. It has sought information on whether schools have provided psychological support to the students, and catered to the needs of children with disabilities.

Physically classrooms were shut across the country for seven to 10 months last year. Some states reopened schools for senior classes in November 2020; schools in Delhi, too, partially reopened for practical and remedial classes for students enrolled in classes 9 to 12 but had to shut down after the second national wave of Covid-19 -- fourth wave in the Capital.

Emmanuel said the information collected will be used to find “broader solutions to existing problems” for CBSE-affiliated shools. “The survey will help us understand the real picture on the ground. After analysing the responses, we will be in a better position to take any decision regarding designing the curriculum as well as assessment for the existing and upcoming academic session,” he said.

The board has also sought suggestions from schools on how it can provide support in terms of training and resources for teachers and students.

Several school principals said the survey will help the board understand their challenges. Meenakshi Khushwaha, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar, said, “The survey is very crucial given that the entire education system is witnessing several challenges due to the pandemic. The suggestions provided by the schools should be taken seriously. Even if 10,000 schools respond, it will help CBSE get a broader picture of the real situation while making any policy decision.”

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said, “It is a very thoughtful decision to consider challenges and views in a very democratic manner. The survey will also help the board to deal with unforeseen circumstances in the future. Besides, efficient and meaningful strategies can only be formulated with reliable quantitative and qualitative data.”