Centre’s nod awaited, UPMRC pushes ahead with key tenders for EW Corridor

Even as the East-West (EW) Corridor of Lucknow Metro (Phase 1B) awaits approval from the Central government, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has moved ahead with three crucial pre-construction tenders pertaining to topography, geotechnical soil testing, and utility identification. The 11.165km Lucknow Metro Phase 1B project will connect Charbagh railway station and Vasant Kunj with 12 stations. (For representation only)

Soil testing is already underway to examine the soil quality for piling work. Besides, detailed topographical survey of the East-West Corridor (Charbagh to Vasant Kunj), including the depot on Hardoi Road and alignment design of main line, and depot entry-exit line, will be performed to have data regarding the updated topography along the proposed corridor.

The advance tendering move aims to identify crucial parameters for the second corridor. Usually this type of tendering is done when a project gets final approval, however, UPMRC sources claimed that deliberations on the final approval to phase 1B are in final stages and the nod is likely soon. They insisted it will save about a year’s time and data will be readily available to contractors when they are on board.

The objective of geotechnical investigation is to have sufficient data on the sub-soil to assist with preparing detailed design of structures, and use appropriate machinery, methods and technology during construction, thus ensuring least possible damage to the existing structures.

As per Phase 1B’s updated Detailed Project Report (DPR), Lucknow’s Line-2 will have an approximate elevated length of 4.286 km, with five stations between Vasant Kunj and Thakurganj, and an underground length of 6.879 km with seven stations between Charbagh and Niwazganj.

UPMRC had invited bids for its geotechnical investigation in August 2024, with a ₹77.21 lakh estimate and 90-day deadline. Technical bids were opened a few days ago with 11 bidders.

Sushil Kumar, managing director of UPMRC, said, “Lucknow Metro’s Phase 1B was approved for construction by the Uttar Pradesh government in January 2024, with an estimated cost of ₹5,801.05 crore. It’s currently awaiting approval from the central government’s Public Investment Board (PIB) under the finance ministry. We expect the clearance soon.”