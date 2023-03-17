C’garh cabinet approves anti-naxal policy changes, mediapersons safety bill

The Chhattisgarh cabinet in a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in the assembly on Friday approved the amendments to ‘Chhattisgarh Naxal Eradication Policy’ and the draft of ‘Chhattisgarh Mediapersons Protection bill 2023’.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)

Addressing the media after the meeting, state urban administration minister Shivkumar Dahariya said that the draft of the “Chhattisgarh Mediapersons Protection bill 2023” was approved in the meeting and its details will be known once it is tabled in the state assembly during the ongoing Budget session.

He said that according to the new policy, the government will compensate the kin of a person in case of death in Naxalite violence in the insurgency-affected state. Earlier, there was no provision for compensation to the kin of anyone who comes from other states to Chhattisgarh and gets killed in Maoist violence

“Chhattisgarh Naxal Eradication Policy was also approved in the cabinet today under which some provisions related to compensation and facilities for the journalists have been amended,” the minister said.

Besides, the Chhattisgarh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) bill 2023 and the Salary, Allowance and Pension of Members of Chhattisgarh Assembly (Amendment) bill 2023 were among other bills approved by the cabinet on Friday, he said.

“Basically, it is the ratification of the three-pronged strategy of Vishwas-Vikas-Sureksha,” the minister added.

Earlier this three-pronged strategy was only a broad guiding factor with regard to tackling the Naxal challenge in Chhattisgarh but after the cabinet’s approval, it has become a policy, the minister added.

“Assistance to victims of Naxal violence and rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals are also important components of today’s policy approved by the cabinet,” said a state senior police officer.

The cabinet has also decided to appoint Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist in Badminton Akarshi Kashyap as the deputy superintendent of police (Class II Gazetted), the minister said.

