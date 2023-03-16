Chhattisgarh: BJP accuses police of ‘barbaric’ action during its protest

Chhattisgarh’s opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the state police of launching a “barbaric” crackdown on party members who participated in a protest on Wednesday against the “poor” implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state. BJP members said police used tear gas shells to target party workers (Representative Photo)

BJP members said police used tear gas shells to target party workers and even women protestors were treated with barbarity.

The Congress government is oppressing the protest in a barbaric way which is undemocratic, leader of the opposition in the assembly Narayan Chandel said in the state assembly during the zero hour.

During BJP’s Wednesday’s protest, police allegedly fired tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathi charged as several BJP workers and others tried to lay siege to the assembly building in Raipur during an agitation over the implementation of the centrally-sponsored housing scheme on Wednesday.

The BJP legislators moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss the topic but the speaker did not accept their request.

On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh BJP president Arun Sao, MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, and some other senior leaders were among those who were detained by the police during the protest.

Police officials did not confirm the exact number of detainees but said all of them were released later.

Agrawal claimed more than 100 party workers sustained injuries in the police action during the ‘Mor Awas, Mor Adhikar’ (my house my right) protest.

He claimed that the party workers and others managed to reach the Assembly gate even though police used force and barricaded roads with heavy metal sheets and container trucks.