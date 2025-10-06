Chandauli Police launch ‘CopWatch’ to track ‘romeos’ near colleges, public areas

For the first time, the tech-savvy officers of Chandauli Police have developed an app, CopWatch, to monitor miscreants and ‘romeos’ who loiter near colleges, perform stunts on roads, or harass passersby, including women, in public spaces. CopWatch application launched by Chandauli Police (SOURCED )

The application, equipped with AI-based face recognition, helps police capture images of miscreants. It also records details such as the accused’s address, mobile number, vehicle number, and the location where they were caught engaging in such activities.

Chandauli superintendent of police, Aditya Langeh stated, ‘We have developed and launched the new app, CopWatch, to continuously monitor individuals who engage in mischief, such as performing stunts on roads, reckless driving, or harassing passersby, including women, at public places like school and college gates, women’s colleges, and markets.”

SP Langeh stated that the app maintains the past records of miscreants. If a person previously caught and warned is photographed again, the app instantly displays all their details, including the date of the last incident

Since its launch last month, the app has recorded details of 900 such people.

The SP said, “If first-time miscreants refrain from such activities, their details will be removed from the app after an ultimatum.’ He added that legal action will be taken if they are found indulging in such behaviour again.

Deputy inspector general of police, Varanasi range, Vaibhav Krishna, informed that the app was developed by a team of officers led by additional SP Anant Chandrashekhar. It is integrated with the recently set up Command and Control Centre in Chandauli.