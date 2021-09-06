Home / Cities / Others / Chandigarh airport to have cargo facility by December: SAD’s Chandumajra
The cargo facility is under construction at the Chandigarh airport in an area of over 12,000sq metre. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh airport to have cargo facility by December: SAD’s Chandumajra

New facility will open export route to West Asia, benefitting farmers of all northern Indian states, says Chandumajra, adding that diversification of agriculture will also get a boost
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 07:57 PM IST

Chandigarh Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Monday said a new cargo facility would become operational at the Chandigarh airport in Mohali in December this year. “This development will make the region a hub for export of fruit and vegetable and flowers,” he said, adding that he had taken up the issue with Union civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had assured him that the cargo facility was under construction and would be completed by the year-end.

The SAD leader added, in a press note, that the new 12,000-sq metre facility would encourage export of fruit and vegetable to West Asia immediately, with connectivity to other parts of the world coming through over time.

“Diversification of agriculture will also get a boost. The functioning of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Wagah is erratic and restricts goods to Pakistan only. Now our perishable goods will be transported to West Asia within hours. The farmers will earn more, with new jobs and trade opportunities an added bonus,” he added.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir will benefit, he said, adding that he had also requested Scindia to add more international flights from the airport.

