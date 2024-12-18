Changes in exam pattern fuel anxiety for Lucknow University students

LUCKNOW Unlike the usually bustling atmosphere at Lucknow University, where students can be seen chatting, discussing and laughing at different topics, Tuesday had a different vibe. Students were focussed on revising their syllabus in preparation for their semester examinations for undergraduate and post graduate courses. Many of them engaged in group study sessions before heading in to take the exams. University campus remained abuzz with students on the first day of semester examination at Lucknow University on Tuesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The quiet atmosphere spoke volumes about the nervousness and stress of students who had spent sleepless nights preparing for their exams and their anxiety was further intensified by the recent changes in the examination patterns. A few days earlier, the examination committee of the university had approved changes to the undergraduate exams, where students now have two hours to answer four questions.

In the morning, students hurriedly made their way to the examination halls after checking their roll numbers near the main gates. However, many appeared disappointed when they came out, feeling that with a few more minutes, they could have written more detailed answers. A common belief among them was that the longer answers, with more pages, would give them a better chance of scoring higher grades.

Parisha Singh and Pranjal Chaudhary, BCom 3rd-year students, shared that when they had to attempt five questions, they used to get 36 minutes per question, but with the new pattern, the average time per question has now been reduced to 30 minutes. Besides discussing the changed pattern, Parisha also shared, “It was quite cold in the morning, and completing the exam on time felt no less than a battle.”

Divyansh Kesarwani and Dilpreet Singh, both BA 5th-semester students, were sitting with their friends on the staircase of Arts quadrangle, discussing their examination. “Even if the university wanted to reduce the exam time, it should have been done in such a way that it wouldn’t affect the average time per question. We somehow managed to finish our French grammar exam today, but we are anxious about our French history exam,” said Singh.

Vaishnavi, Monalika, Himanshu, Deepanjali and Tasmia, all BA 3rd-semester students, were busy with their last-minute revision at the Tagore lawn where they expressed their concern about the recent changes. “I couldn’t even sleep the past few days because I was so anxious about the examination. I kept having nightmares about not finishing the exam on time,” said Vaishnavi.

Students face trouble with form submission due to technical errors

LUCKNOW More than two dozen students gathered outside the controller of examination office on the first day of examination at Lucknow University. They arrived with complaints about being unable to fill out their form due to technical errors.

Some of the students had been running from pillar to post for the past few days in an effort to get their forms filled. Arushi Bhatnagar, a BA third-semester student, said that she had been hospitalised for over two weeks and was only discharged a few days back. Since then, she had been trying to get her form filled. “The portal to pay the examination fee was open, and I filled that out, but I couldn’t complete the examination form. I am worried that if I can’t submit it, I will have to appear for the back paper,” said Bhatnagar.

Sumit Singh, a student of KKV college, mentioned that he got confused between back paper and improvement examination forms. “I thought I had to fill in the form for the back paper, so I did not fill out the form for improvement examination,” said Singh.