Chhattigarh cabinet expansion: Vishnu Deo Sai inducts 9 ministers

Raipur: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (left) and Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai (right) (Twitter Photo)

Nine MLAs were inducted into the chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh cabinet in an oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Friday, taking the cabinet strength to 12.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the nine legislators, including a woman lawmaker.

The legislators who took oath include eight-time MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and former ministers Ramvichar Netam, Dayaldas Baghel, and Kedar Kashyap.

IAS-turned-politician OP Choudhary, Tank Ram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade, all first-time MLAs, and two-time MLAs Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and Lakhanlal Dewangan took oath as the ministers in Chhattisgarh cabinet on Friday. Rajwade is the only woman member in the cabinet.

The portfolios of the ministers will be allotted in the next couple of days, senior party leaders said.

After the induction of nine ministers into his cabinet, CM Sai said one more berth will be filled in the coming days. Chhattisgarh can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the CM.

CM Sai and two deputy chief ministers – Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma – took oath on December 13.

Six ministers – Arun Sao, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, OP Choudhary, Tank Ram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade – belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), while three– CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Ramvichar Netam and Kedar Kashyap are from the Scheduled Tribes.

One scheduled caste (SC) – Dayaldas Baghel was also given a berth.

After Friday’s expansion, the cabinet will have four members from the Surguja division, three from the Bilaspur division, two from the Raipur and Durg divisions each and one from the Bastar division.

The BJP secured a win against the ruling Congress party in the recently concluded state assembly elections held in November, and the results were declared on December 3. The BJP won 54 seats, while the Congress bagged only 35, down from the 68 seats it had won in the 2018 polls.