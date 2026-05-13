Chhattisgarh: 3 labourers dead after soil cave-in during pipeline work in Balod

Three labourers were killed after being buried under soil while laying a sewer pipeline in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district on Tuesday evening, officials said. Representational image.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm near Das Paan Thela Chowk in Rajhara town, where work on a Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) sewerage pipeline project was underway.

According to officials, six labourers were working inside a pit nearly seven feet deep when the loose soil suddenly caved in, trapping them under the debris.

Rescue teams managed to pull out three workers alive, while the remaining three died before they could be rescued.

The deceased were identified as Kishun Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and a woman labourer identified as Baishakhin.

Balod superintendent of police Yogesh Patel said the sewer pipeline work was being carried out by a private company and the pit had been dug for laying the pipeline.

“Suddenly, the loose soil caved in and the workers got buried. All three of them were killed,” Patel said.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case will be registered against the contractor and further investigation will follow,” he added.

Police, municipal officials and rescue personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched a rescue operation. Senior administrative officials also reached the site to supervise the rescue and relief operations.

Officials said the injured workers were rescued safely and provided medical assistance. Family members of the deceased were informed about the incident and later reached the hospital.