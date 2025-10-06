Chhattisgarh: 5, including 3 women and a child, killed in SUV-truck collision

Five persons, including three women and a minor girl, were killed and five others injured when an SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Kabirdham district, the police said on Monday. Representational image.

The victims, all residents of West Bengal, were returning to Bilaspur to board a train for Kolkata after visiting Kanha National Park in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, a senior police official said.

The accident occurred around Sunday evening near Akalgharia village under Chilpi police station limits when the Bolero car carrying ten passengers, including the driver, collided head-on with a truck.

Three women, a man, and a minor girl died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries.

Two injured girls were admitted to the district hospital in Kawardha, while another injured man was taken to the Bodla community health centre; two critically injured people were shifted to a hospital in Raipur.