Chhattisgarh: 5 of a family die after house wall collapses in Bastar’s Kanker
In a tragic development on India’s Independence Day, a couple and their three children were killed after a wall in their house collapsed in Bastar’s Kanker in Chhattisgarh on Monday.
Kanker superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said the incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area of the district when the victims were asleep in their mud house.
The district collector and SP rushed to the village after the incident and instructions were given to provide immediate relief to the family members under relevant government schemes.
The area has been cut off from the road due to an overflowing rivulet, but a team of district administration somehow reached the spot, officials said, adding that the region has been witnessing incessant rains for the past two days.
Also Read:Heavy rainfall to continue over central India: IMD
Several districts in Chhattisgarh, including Bilaspur, Korba, Mungeli, Gariaband, Raipur, Durg and Dhamtari, are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days as a result of a low-pressure area formed over northern Bay of Bengal, the state meteorological department said in a statement on Sunday.
-
Loan app: Malad typist claims to have got threat calls from Nepal, Bangladesh
Police have registered a case after a 34-year-old typist from Malad East alleged that he received calls from Nepal and Bangladesh, threatening him to post his morphed photographs on social media if he failed to repay the loan money which he had not even applied for. The man also claimed that his morphed photos had been sent to the people on his phone contact list from two numbers - 880-1815309879 (Bangladesh) and 977-9880176174 (Nepal).
-
Akhilesh, Mayawati attack BJP over price rise, other issues on Independence Day
Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati separately took jibes at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh over price rise, among other things, while also wishing people of the state on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. Yadav, who is the Samajwadi Party national president, sought to remind the government to not forget that fact that India's freedom was made possible by sacrifices of freedom fighters.
-
Karnataka: Tension in Shivamogga over Savarkar banners; curfew imposed
The Karnataka Police on Monday had to resort to lathi-charge and imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Shivamogga district until further orders after a group of people reportedly tried to remove banners of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and replace them with Tipu Sultan's pictures, leading to clashes between groups of two faiths. The police said the incident took place at the Ameer Ahmad circle in Shivamogga and the situation remains tense.
-
Trust to expedite construction of Ram temple main structure
LUCKNOW: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust wants to expedite construction work of main structure of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to meet the new December 2023 deadline to open the temple's the sanctum sanctorum, people aware of the matter said. “Even the Centre and the state government want the Ram temple to come up by December 2023 as the next general election is due in early 2024,” said a prominent seer of Ayodhya.
-
Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish PM’s five pledges, says Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday called upon every Haryanvi to pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Prans (Five Resolves)' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their contribution towards transforming India into a potential superpower. Parivar Pehchan Patra has helped reach out The chief minister said that Haryana came into existence after 19 years of independence. Still, Haryana is one of the leading states in the country.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics