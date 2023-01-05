Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh assembly passes bill to prohibit gambling, online betting

Chhattisgarh assembly passes bill to prohibit gambling, online betting

others
Updated on Jan 05, 2023 04:17 PM IST

According to the bill, whoever is found playing or aiding or abetting gambling in public places shall be liable to imprisonment for any term up to six months, or fine of not less than ₹3,000 but not exceeding ₹10,000, or both

For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)
For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Chhattisgarh assembly on Wednesday passed a bill with an intent to prohibit gambling, includes betting or wagering in person or on online platforms for financial gains. The bill, however, does not include lottery tickets.

Home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu tabled the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Bill, 2022 in the house and said in the statement of objectives of the bill that it is the duty of the state government to ensure social economic security for each and every citizen.

The bill will come into force from the date of the gazette notification.

According to the bill, whoever is found playing or aiding or abetting gambling in public places shall be liable to imprisonment for any term up to six months, or fine of not less than 3,000 but not exceeding 10,000, or both.

“Whoever, being the owner or occupier, or having the use, of any house, room, tent or place or online platform within the limits to which this Act applies, opens, keeps or uses the same as a gambling-house shall be liable to imprisonment not less than six months but not exceeding three years and fine up to 50,000 for first-time offence. For subsequent offences, such offender will face imprisonment not less than two years, but not exceeding five years, and penalty of up to 100,000,” the bill stated.

Also Read:Interministerial panel proposes central law to govern online gaming

Further, it said that whoever is found playing or aiding or abetting gambling online shall be punished with imprisonment not less than one year but not exceeding three years and fine not less than 50,000, not exceeding 5 lakh, for first-time offence.

For subsequent offences, such offenders will face imprisonment not less than two years, not exceeding seven years, and a fine of not less than 100,000 not more than 10 lakh, it said.

Whoever is found providing his/her bank account, mobile app wallet or any other account willfully for gambling in person or online and gains profit from it shall be liable to imprisonment up to six months, or a fine up to 10,000, or both.

Advertisement of gambling games too will be prohibited in print and electronic media, a violation of which will attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to 50,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out