Chhattisgarh: Chakradhar festival to conclude in Raigarh today

The 39th Chakradhar Festival, which started on September 7, showcasing classical music and dance forms and featuring renowned artists from across the country and abroad, will conclude in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Monday. Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini performs the Bharatanatyam dance drama "Raas Bihari" on the occasion of the Chakradhar festival in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh on Saturday. (CMO Chhattisgarh-X)

The festival, which keeps alive the traditions of Maharaja Chakradhar Singh (1905-1947) of Raigarh, was initiated in 1985 and officially named the ‘Chakradhar Festival’ in 1987. The Maharaja was a renowned patron of classical arts, known for establishing the Raigarh Gharana of Kathak and contributing significantly to Hindustani classical music.

This year’s festival featured performances by renowned artists. Veteran actor Hema Malini presented Bharatanatyam, Grammy Award winner Rakesh Chaurasia enchanted with his flute recital, and actor Meenakshi Seshadri made a notable return to classical dance after 30 years.

Santoor player Rahul Sharma performed fusion music, while Padma Shri Ranjana Gauhar showcased Odissi dance on Kabir. Gajendra Panda delivered a dance on “Ramnamritam,” and other highlights included performances by Ramlal Bareth and Basanti Vaishnav.

The festival will conclude on Monday with a ‘Kavi Sammelan’ (poetry session) featuring Kumar Vishwas and Padma Shri Surendra Dubey.

The festival includes classical singing, instrumental performances, dance, folk music, and Qawwali, reflecting the region’s cultural diversity and richness.

The festival was inaugurated by chief minister Vishnudeo Sai and in the opening, the CM also announced the establishment of a new music college in Raigarh.

Raigarh district collector Kartikeya Goyal said, “Raigarh is a hub of art, and the Chakradhar Festival has carved a unique identity among art lovers across the country. Over the years, this festival has elevated Indian classical music and dance to new heights.”