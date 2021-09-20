Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: Cops say suicide note found in late BJP leader Bhatia's pocket
others

Chhattisgarh: Cops say suicide note found in late BJP leader Bhatia's pocket

Police said late Chhattisgarh minister Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia wrote in his suicide note he was ending his life due to ill health.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Late Chhattisgarh minister Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia left a suicide note wherein he wrote that he was ending his life due to ill health. The 72-year-old BJP leader was found dead at his home in Rajnandgaon district on Sunday evening.

Police said the suicide note was found in the senior BJP veteran's pocket. “We got information that former state minister Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia ended his life by hanging himself at his residence,” Rajnandgaon additional superintendent of police Pragya Meshram was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

RELATED STORIES

According to reports, the former minister in the first Raman Singh-led BJP government had tested positive for coronavirus in March this year and had since not been keeping well. He was in charge of commerce and industry department as a junior minister.

The three-time MLA from Khujji Assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district had lost his wife a few years ago. He is survived by his son who works at a private hospital in Raipur. 

Bhatia had rebelled against the BJP in 2013 after being denied an Assembly ticket following which he unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate from Khujji seat. He later came back to the party.

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suicide note
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Former Chhattisgarh minister found dead; suicide suspected

Three feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal

Kurukshetra university to honour four scientists with Goyal Awards

Haryana MC employees gherao Khattar’s camp office over pending demands
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP