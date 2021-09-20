Chhattisgarh: Cops say suicide note found in late BJP leader Bhatia's pocket

Late Chhattisgarh minister Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia left a suicide note wherein he wrote that he was ending his life due to ill health. The 72-year-old BJP leader was found dead at his home in Rajnandgaon district on Sunday evening.

Police said the suicide note was found in the senior BJP veteran's pocket. “We got information that former state minister Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia ended his life by hanging himself at his residence,” Rajnandgaon additional superintendent of police Pragya Meshram was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to reports, the former minister in the first Raman Singh-led BJP government had tested positive for coronavirus in March this year and had since not been keeping well. He was in charge of commerce and industry department as a junior minister.

The three-time MLA from Khujji Assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district had lost his wife a few years ago. He is survived by his son who works at a private hospital in Raipur.

Bhatia had rebelled against the BJP in 2013 after being denied an Assembly ticket following which he unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate from Khujji seat. He later came back to the party.

