Former Chhattisgarh minister found dead; suicide suspected

Former Chhattisgarh minister and senior BJP leader Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia was found dead at his residence in Rajnandgaon district on Sunday.

Police officials said Bhatia, 72, was found hanging on Sunday evening and police are investigating if it was a case of death by suicide. They are also yet to confirm if a suicide note was recovered from the site.

According to BJP leaders, Bhatia tested positive for Covid-19 in March this year and was not keeping well even after recovering from it.

A three-time MLA from Khujji assembly constituency of the district, Bhatia was the minister of state for commerce and industry in the first BJP government led by chief minister Raman Singh.

In 2013, he revolted against the party for being denied an assembly ticket and unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate from Khujji seat during the state polls. However, he had later rejoined the party.

His wife died a few years ago and his only son, Jagjeet Singh Bhatia, is in the management of a private hospital in Raipur, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

Help is just a call away: Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090